A’s owner quietly made 3rd-most expensive home buy in Las Vegas history

Athletics owner John Fisher quietly made one of the most expensive home purchases in Las Vegas history at the end of 2024.

The $29.25 million sale in The Summit Club that closed Dec. 20 was the top sale of the month and ranked as No. 2 for the year. (Jeff Goldberg | Esto)

Athletics owner John Fisher announces the A’s will have a “Las Vegas” logo on players uniforms during a press conference announcing a marketing partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, March 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics owner John Fisher quietly made one of the most expensive home purchases in Las Vegas history at the end of 2024.

Fisher purchased a $29.25 million, 10,094 square-foot two-story home in the ultra-luxury, guard-gated The Summit Club in Summerlin, which was the third-highest-priced home sale in Las Vegas history, just behind Celine Dion’s $30 million home sale and last year’s $35 million transaction, both involving properties in the Summit Club.

The Fisher home sale was recorded in late December, according to Clark County property records. The buyer listed on the transaction is not under Fisher’s name, but people with knowledge of the deal confirmed the purchaser was the A’s owner.

Custom home

Showing the allure of the uber-exclusive resort community owned by Discovery Land Co., the sale was $2,898 per square foot, according to Multiple Listing Service records. For perspective, as of June, the average price per square foot for a home in the Las Vegas Valley is $268, according to Realtor.com.

The sale closed weeks after the Las Vegas Stadium Authority approved the lease, nonrelocation and development agreements for the A’s Strip ballpark.

The two-story home, built in 2021, was designed by Greg Faulkner and boasts seven bedrooms, 10 baths, a den, a movie theater, a loft and a fitness/wellness room, according to the listing. The home features 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space and a three-car garage with 843 square feet and an electric vehicle charger.

Developed by R.W. Bugbee and Associates, the home features panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, private golf course and nearby mountains.

Exclusive community

Those who purchase a home in the high-end concierge community buy into a community culture not seen in other neighborhoods in the valley.

Fees to live in The Summit Club reflect that, with residents paying a subsequent $400,000 membership fee to join the Summit Club, which includes access to the championship golf course and country club and an annual fee of $120,000, according to a person with knowledge of the community. The homeowner association fees paid for by homeowners with custom homes in The Summit Club are $30,000 a year.

“Nestled between Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the Las Vegas Strip, Summit club is the only private residential lifestyle club community in Las Vegas,” The Summit Club’s website reads.

The community is built around an 18-hole private Tom Fazio-designed golf course and clubhouse which features a pool with cabanas, dining, spa, recreation room, tennis and pickleball courts and a robust social calendar.

The Summit Club is no stranger to local professional sports team owners calling the community home, as Golden Knights owner Bill Foley has a residence there and Raiders owner Mark Davis once owned a condo in the uber-exclusive enclave.

Due to the high-profile residents, security is top of mind for the community featuring guard-gated entrances with 24/7 security patrol, a robust security system, including CCTV cameras and an access control system that allows entry only to guests who a pre-authorized.

The sale was executed by the buyer’s agent, Anthony Spiegel, and the seller’s agent, Kamran Zand, according to the listing.

Fisher purchased his home months before A’s manager Mark Kotsay bought a $3.1 million home in Anthem Country Club.

A’s commitment

The recent home purchases by key figures within the A’s organization, on top of team president Marc Badain already living in Las Vegas shows the commitment the A’s already have to the city, as work is underway on their Las Vegas stadium, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority chairman Steve Hill.

“Sooner or later here, folks are going to have to admit that they’re (A’s) going to be playing baseball (in Las Vegas) in the spring of 2028,” Hill said Tuesday. “John knows it, Mark knows it, and you know, they’re buying homes that they’re going to live in for the foreseeable future. We’re excited to welcome them to the community.”

Late last month, the A’s broke ground on their $1.75 billion, 33,000-fan capacity Strip ballpark. The MLB team plans to begin playing in their new state-of-the-art stadium in 2028.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.