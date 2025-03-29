A’s ready to begin three-year journey to Las Vegas in Sacramento

The A’s play their first game at Sutter Health Park on Monday. It’s their temporary home before a scheduled relocation to Las Vegas in 2028.

Rivercats players on the infield during the San Francisco Giants game against the Sacramento Rivercats at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The ballpark will be the home park for the Athletics this season after leaving Oakland. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Sutter Health Park during the San Francisco Giants game against the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

There are all kinds of upgrades.

New scoreboard and field and lights and concessions. A new clubhouse that might be smaller than others across the major leagues, but suitable just the same.

And the excitement level from those purchasing tickets is off the charts.

The time has come for the A’s to embark on a three-year journey in Sacramento, where they will play home games at Sutter Health Park while awaiting their scheduled relocation to Las Vegas in 2028.

The time has come for them to share with the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The A’s play their first game in Sacramento on Monday against the Chicago Cubs.

Leap of faith

“We expect it to be a really warm welcome,” said Sandy Dean, vice chairman of the A’s. “You can feel the excitement about major league baseball coming to their town. I think it’s going to be a really nice experience for everyone, for the players and the fans.

“There is a lot of infrastructure that has gone on people won’t see to make sure it’s a major league-quality ballpark.”

It’s a rightful concern of A’s players, how everything will stack up to such standards. It’s also a bit ironic, given the eyesore that the Oakland Coliseum was for so many years.

And those in Sacramento have already shown a great leap of faith in supporting the product. Season tickets have sold out in a venue that includes 10,624 permanent seats and can welcome nearly 4,000 more along lawn seating beyond the outfield walls.

There is already a wait list for 2026. Yeah. People are jacked up about the team’s arrival.

“I’m pretty sure the atmosphere is going to be really good,” A’s outfielder Lawrence Butler said. “They really seem like they’re excited up there. Sure, it’s a Triple-A ballpark and might not totally be up to major league standards, but they’re going to do their best to make it like that for us. That’s all we can ask for.”

A’s manager Mark Kotsay spoke this spring about an NBA game he and a handful of players attended in Sacramento. Fans approached the group at its courtside seats often to tell the contingent how excited they were about the upcoming baseball season.

It seems some have caught A’s fever.

“One of the best basketball games I’ve ever watched,” Kotsay said of the overtime victory by the Kings. “We were their guests, and they treated us like royalty. Our players were excited about the energy and excitement and that people were aware of who they were. We toured the ballpark. You could see the joy of us being there. They weren’t burdened by us.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a case of hope. I think we’re going there and excited about the fans being equally excited about us being there and being a part of the community. We’re going to embrace the community and do things throughout the years to help in the time that we’re there.”

Weather update

The A’s will certainly feel the heat, from loftier expectations in their win-loss record to temperatures on the field.

Last year was the hottest on record for downtown Sacramento.

“I think we can only control the controllables,” first baseman/catcher Tyler Soderstrom said. “We’re just looking for the fans to come out and support us. Make sure things are up to big league standards. Everything we’ve heard is that things will run smoothly. Just looking forward to getting there and seeing how we do.

“I think (the concern) was we didn’t want to be playing in a Triple-A ballpark that wasn’t up to those standards. That’s a big factor. But everything seems to have been taken care of, so things should be great up there.”

And hot. Don’t forget about that.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.