A’s return to Las Vegas Ballpark for Big League Weekend

Riding the momentum of the release of updated renderings of their Las Vegas ballpark, the Athletics will play two spring training games this weekend in Las Vegas.

Oakland Athletics' Jordan Diaz is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Seattle Mariners on a single from Darell Hernaiz during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper waves the team banner on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-5 during a Big League Weekend game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oakland Athletics mascot "Stomper," left, and Aviators mascot "Spruce" entertain fans during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Athletics' Abraham Toro, right, autographs baseball gloves before a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Oakland Athletics' Lawrence Butler runs to score as teammate Tyler Soderstrom grounds out during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The A’s will meet the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:05 p.m. Friday and 1:05 p.m. Saturday during the annual Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets for both games are available starting at $35 via Ticketmaster.

The probable starting pitchers for Friday’s game are right-hander Carlos Rodriguez for the Brewers and right-hander Mitch Spence for the A’s. Saturday’s game will match Brewers right-hander Evan McKendry against A’s left-hander JP Sears.

A’s mascot Stomper will be in attendance at both games, with pregame activities planned before each game.

On Friday, the A’s will host youth baseball and softball players who will take in batting practice and meet players. The A’s will present a check to Nevada youth baseball and softball programs before the first pitch.

The theme continues Saturday with the A’s visiting Little League Opening Day and youth baseball events across Southern Nevada.

A fan bash will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the plaza outside of Las Vegas Ballpark. The event will include games and activities for kids, and an appearance from Stomper. It’s open to all fans with a ticket for Saturday’s game.

The A’s are still deciding where they will play from 2025 to 2027 after their lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires at the end of this season. After Las Vegas Ballpark was considered early in the process, the team reduced the list of possible sites to three. Sacramento, California, and Salt Lake City, where the A’s would play in minor league ballparks, and renewing their lease at the Coliseum are still in play.

The A’s are in the midst of negotiating a potential lease extension at the Coliseum with city of Oakland and Alameda County officials. The A’s said they are willing to share the ballpark with two professional soccer teams and open to selling their 50 percent share of the stadium to a local business group.

A’s owner John Fisher wants to keep Big League Weekend until the team begins play in its planned $1.5 billion, 33,000 capacity ballpark in 2028. He hopes to build the local fan base before the team’s arrival and already has begun that process with community work in Southern Nevada.

As far as this weekend’s games, Fisher said he’s looking forward to checking out the team’s younger players, many of whom are familiar with Las Vegas Ballpark.

“I think what’s really going to be fun to see is that so many of these players came through the Aviators or are currently players on the Aviators,” Fisher said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.