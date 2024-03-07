A’s return to Las Vegas Ballpark for Big League Weekend
Riding the momentum of the release of updated renderings of their Las Vegas ballpark, the Athletics will play two spring training games this weekend in Las Vegas.
The A’s will meet the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:05 p.m. Friday and 1:05 p.m. Saturday during the annual Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets for both games are available starting at $35 via Ticketmaster.
The probable starting pitchers for Friday’s game are right-hander Carlos Rodriguez for the Brewers and right-hander Mitch Spence for the A’s. Saturday’s game will match Brewers right-hander Evan McKendry against A’s left-hander JP Sears.
A’s mascot Stomper will be in attendance at both games, with pregame activities planned before each game.
On Friday, the A’s will host youth baseball and softball players who will take in batting practice and meet players. The A’s will present a check to Nevada youth baseball and softball programs before the first pitch.
The theme continues Saturday with the A’s visiting Little League Opening Day and youth baseball events across Southern Nevada.
A fan bash will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the plaza outside of Las Vegas Ballpark. The event will include games and activities for kids, and an appearance from Stomper. It’s open to all fans with a ticket for Saturday’s game.
The A’s are still deciding where they will play from 2025 to 2027 after their lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires at the end of this season. After Las Vegas Ballpark was considered early in the process, the team reduced the list of possible sites to three. Sacramento, California, and Salt Lake City, where the A’s would play in minor league ballparks, and renewing their lease at the Coliseum are still in play.
The A’s are in the midst of negotiating a potential lease extension at the Coliseum with city of Oakland and Alameda County officials. The A’s said they are willing to share the ballpark with two professional soccer teams and open to selling their 50 percent share of the stadium to a local business group.
A’s owner John Fisher wants to keep Big League Weekend until the team begins play in its planned $1.5 billion, 33,000 capacity ballpark in 2028. He hopes to build the local fan base before the team’s arrival and already has begun that process with community work in Southern Nevada.
As far as this weekend’s games, Fisher said he’s looking forward to checking out the team’s younger players, many of whom are familiar with Las Vegas Ballpark.
“I think what’s really going to be fun to see is that so many of these players came through the Aviators or are currently players on the Aviators,” Fisher said.
Big League Weekend
Who: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland Athletics
When: 6 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Las Vegas Ballpark
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com
Probable pitchers: Milwaukee RHP Carlos Rodriguez vs. Oakland RHP Mitch Spence (Friday); Milwaukee RHP Evan McKendry vs. Oakland LHP JP Sears (Saturday)