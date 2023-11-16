A’s set to become 1st MLB franchise to relocate since 2005

The Oakland A’s appear headed for Las Vegas after MLB team owners approved the sport’s first relocation since 2005. Here’s a look at franchises that have moved since 1953.

Fans watch a baseball game between the A’s and the Cincinnati Reds at the Oakland Coliseum, on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Reuben Ortiz of Modesto, Calif., holds a sign outside Oakland Coliseum to protest the Oakland Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas, before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays in Oakland, Calif., June 13, 2023. The Athletics’ move to Las Vegas was unanimously approved Thursday, Nov 16, 2023 by Major League Baseball team owners. After years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum and an inability to gain government assistance for a new ballpark in the Bay area, the A’s plan to move to a stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip with $380 million in public financing approved by the Nevada government. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, file)

The Oakland Athletics are firmly headed for Las Vegas after Major League Baseball team owners unanimously approved the sport’s first relocation since 2005 on Thursday.

It will be the A’s fourth city — from Philadelphia to Kansas City to Oakland to Las Vegas — the most in baseball’s history.

Here’s a look at MLB teams that have moved since 1953:

TBA: Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas

After years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum and an inability to gain government assistance for a new ballpark in the Bay Area, the A’s plan to move to a stadium to be built on the Strip with $380 million in public financing approved by Nevada. The A’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and it remains unclear where the team will play before a new ballpark opens.

2005: Montreal Expos move to Washington, D.C.

The franchise became the Nationals after 36 years in Canada, leaving after declining attendance at Olympic Stadium and a desire for a new ballpark.

1972: Washington Senators move to Texas

The second version of the Senators was founded in 1961, lasting 11 seasons before declining attendance spurred a move to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

1970: Seattle Pilots move to Milwaukee

The expansion Pilots — of “Ball Four” fame — lasted one season in Seattle before moving to Milwaukee. Seattle would later get an expansion team, the Mariners, that started play in 1977.

1968: Kansas City Athletics move to Oakland

Citing declining attendance and a desire to move to the growing West Coast market, the A’s make the move to the Bay Area.

1966: Milwaukee Braves move to Atlanta

The franchise had a successful 13-year run in Milwaukee, winning the World Series in 1957, but that couldn’t stop the team from moving to the growing Atlanta market.

1961: Washington Senators move to Minnesota

After 60 years in the nation’s capital, the first version of the Washington Senators moved to Minnesota, where the franchise remains today.

1958: Brooklyn Dodgers move to Los Angeles

New York Giants move to San Francisco

In two moves that shook the sport, the Dodgers and Giants left New York for the rapidly growing West Coast. New York had just one team — the Yankees — for a handful of seasons until the Mets were established in 1962.

1955: Philadelphia Athletics move to Kansas City

After 52 seasons in Philadelphia, the A’s moved to Kansas City in an effort to find a new market where they didn’t have to compete with the crosstown Phillies.

1954: St. Louis Browns move to Baltimore

After years of poor performance and competition with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Browns moved to Baltimore, where they become the Orioles.

1953: Boston Braves move to Milwaukee

The Braves set off a wave of relocation throughout the 1950s and 1960s when the franchise left for Milwaukee after 77 seasons in Boston.