A’s set to open Las Vegas ballpark experience center in the fall

The Athletics are set to open their first physical space later this year in Las Vegas as the Major League team maps out its 2028 Southern Nevada move.

The A’s plan to open an experience center this fall at UnCommons in the southwest valley. The interactive space will allow fans to preview seating options, premium services and hospitality offerings for the A’s $1.75 billion Las Vegas ballpark. Additionally, fans can receive a history lesson of the MLB team and see how the A’s will fit into the valley.

The experience center will feature exhibits, detailed models and digital tools to give fans a better look at what to expect inside the 33,000-fan capacity stadium.

“UnCommons is a vibrant development in southwest Las Vegas, offering an easily accessible spot for our experience center,” said A’s President Marc Badain. “It will serve not only as our preview center but also as our sales offices until our ballpark opens in 2028. We’re excited to create a space that connects fans with the future of their team.”

Aside from the stadium experience aspect, the flexible space will also have the ability to host special events. The project is being designed by Nashville-based firm Advent and built by Las Vegas-based Burke Special Projects.

UnCommons, the large-scale mixed-use project on the southeast corner of the 215 Beltway on Durango Drive interchange and just across from Durango hotel-casino, features office, living, restaurant and retail space. It was developed by Matter Real Estate Group.

Full-circle moment

Jim Stuart, Matter partner, called bringing the A’s to the massive development a full-circle moment.

“Some of my earliest memories are of cheering on the A’s with my Little League teammates, wide-eyed and dreaming,” Stuart said. “To now help bring this iconic 125-year legacy to Las Vegas is deeply personal. It’s a proud, sentimental chapter in both my story and our city’s.”

Once operational later this year, the center will be open by appointment only, offering a unique, one-on-one experience for fans to ensure they are as knowledgeable about the seating options ahead of them making their season ticket purchases.

Advent has been part of a multitude of sports-related projects , having previously worked with likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Stars, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Rams. Advent was tasked with developing a SoFi Stadium experience center before the $5 billion stadium was built.

Immersive experience

John Roberson, Advent CEO, said they are creating the A’s space after researching the Las Vegas Valley, the potential fan base, sponsors and community partners that could be part of the stadium project. They take that research, then use technology and storytelling to create an exciting experience.

“Those three components: research, technology and storytelling, (are used) to create something meaningful,” Roberson said. “That is a preview and a fully immersive experience into what is to come for the Las Vegas A’s and baseball in the community of Las Vegas.”

After seeing what the A’s have planned for space, Stuart is excited to see the experience center come to life later this year.

“It will be unique and extraordinarily impressive for the launch of their team and their connection to our community” Stuart said.

Not just a tenant

The A’s won’t just be a tenant in UnCommons — Stuart said they’ll be integrated into the community spirit the development boasts. The first iteration of that occurs Wednesday evening, when the A’s host a watch party for their game against the Texas Rangers at General Admission sports bar at UnCommons.

“We are envisioning an endless stream of community events,” Stuart said. “Anything that we can do within our community, within our streets, with our numerous food and beverage offerings, partnerships with corporate brands that are already established with UnCommons, we’ll be working hand-in-hand with the A’s team to make sure we found exciting new ways to bring their team and the awareness to the community to life at UnCommons.”

Information on how to set an appointment for the experience center will be made available later this year as the space nears its opening. To ensure interested parties receive the appointment-setting information, the A’s suggest signing up for their season ticket priority list by making a $19.01 deposit.

Limited areas of the experience will also be made available to the general public who do not have an appointment, to allows all fans a glimpse at what’s to come.

“We want fans to easily imagine themselves at the ballpark and explore all the options available to them,” Badain said.

