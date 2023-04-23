A’s, Southern Nevada building union enter into Vegas ballpark labor agreement

The Oakland Athletics reached a labor agreement with the Southern Nevada Building Trades union to use local workers and contractors to build a potential $1.5 billion Southern Nevada ballpark.

An aerial view of potential A's stadium site where the Oakland Athletics have signed a binding purchase agreement with Red Rock Resorts for 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue just west of the Strip is shown, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The project is slated to be developed as a public-private partnership on 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, pending the Legislature’s approval of up to $500 million in public assistance for the project.

“We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with the A’s, which will ensure that our members have access to good-paying, union jobs on this important project,” Vince Saavedra, executive secretary and treasurer of Southern Nevada Building Trades union said in a statement. “Our members are ready and eager to get to work on this project, and we look forward to partnering with the A’s to create a state-of-the-art stadium.”

The A’s this week announced they entered into a binding purchase agreement with Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts for the 49 acres of land located just off the Strip.

Building the planned 30,000-seat stadium would require about 10,000 workers, the A’s noted. Pending the approval of the $500 million in public assistance and MLB approving the A’s relocation, construction is expected to begin before late 2024, with the team beginning play in Las Vegas in 2027.

“We have spent nearly two years doing due diligence and building relationships with elected officials and community leaders, such as the Southern Nevada Building Trades and we are excited to know this showcase stadium will be constructed with highly-trained union workers,” A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement.

The ballpark would host at least 81 MLB baseball games annually and provide a new option for concert promoters and event producers, offering a middle ground between the 62,500-seat Allegiant Stadium and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena.

“We are proud to support the A’s move to Las Vegas and are committed to ensuring that this project is a success for the community,” Saavedra said. “We look forward to working with the A’s to deliver a stadium that will be a source of pride and economic opportunity for our region.”

The stadium could also land new events, such as the World Baseball Classic and the MLB All-Star Game.

“The A’s are committed to building a stadium that will be an asset to Las Vegas and the State of Nevada, help elevate Las Vegas’s brand as the Sports Capital of the World, and set the bar for the MLB,” Kaval said.

