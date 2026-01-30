66°F
A’s, SS Wilson agree to contract extension, report says

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson throws to first for an out after fielding a ground ball by Hou ...
Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson throws to first for an out after fielding a ground ball by Houston Astros' Cooper Hummel during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2026 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated January 30, 2026 - 12:21 pm

The Athletics are on their way to locking down a full batting order before they get to Las Vegas.

They have agreed with second-year shortstop Jacob Wilson to a seven-year, $70 million deal, ESPN reported Friday.

The team is scheduled to move to a stadium on the Strip in time for the 2028 MLB season.

The deal comes almost a month after outfielder Tyler Soderstrom signed a seven-year, $86 million contract extension, which was the largest guaranteed contract in franchise history.

ESPN said the deal for Wilson, 23, has an eighth-year club option.

Wilson finished second in AL rookie of the year voting last season behind teammate Nick Kurtz. Wilson hit .311 with 63 RBIs.

Wilson will become the fourth core A’s player to sign a long-term deal in the past year. Besides Soderstrom, the team previously signed right fielder Lawrence Butler to a seven-year, $65.5 million contract and designated hitter Brent Rooker to a five-year, $60 million contract.

Catcher Shea Langeliers will likely be the Athletics’ next long-term target. He has 88 home runs and 234 RBIs over three seasons.

The A’s also could also try to lock up Kurtz at first base. His rookie of the year season was highlighted by a .290 batting average with 36 homers and 96 RBIs.

The Wilson deal all but assures the A’s will have Wilson, Soderstrom, Butler, Rooker, Langeliers and Kurtz for the first few seasons in Las Vegas. Only Langeliers would become a free agent after the 2028 season if he does not receive a long-term deal.

