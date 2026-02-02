A’s, SS Wilson to make contract extension official
The Athletics on Monday signed All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson to a seven-year contact extension worth a reported $70 million.
Wilson finished second to teammate Nick Kurtz in voting for last season’s American League Rookie of the Year Award.
The new deal for Wilson, 23, includes a team option for an eighth season.
