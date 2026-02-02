72°F
Athletics

A’s, SS Wilson to make contract extension official

Athletics' Jacob Wilson hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game agai ...
Athletics' Jacob Wilson hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)
Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson throws a basketball to fans during a timeout in second half of ...
Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson throws a basketball to fans during a timeout in second half of an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Justine Willard)
February 2, 2026 - 1:18 pm
 

The Athletics on Monday signed All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson to a seven-year contact extension worth a reported $70 million.

Wilson finished second to teammate Nick Kurtz in voting for last season’s American League Rookie of the Year Award.

The new deal for Wilson, 23, includes a team option for an eighth season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

