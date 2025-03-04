A’s strike deal to broadcast games on FM radio station in Las Vegas

The Athletics’ games will be available on the radio in Las Vegas this season, the team’s first since temporarily moving to Sacramento.

What do oddsmakers think of the A’s chances this season?

A’s slugger could be first star in Las Vegas come 2028

Athletics games will be available on the radio in the Las Vegas Valley on 95.5 FM, the team announced Tuesday.

The club’s deal with the station begins this year. It includes all spring training, regular season and potential postseason games. Longtime A’s broadcaster Ken Korach, Johnny Doskow and Chris Caray will call the games.

The station will also carry 30-minute pregame and postgame shows, as well as “A’s Cast” programming that will run for two-and-a-half hours before each weeknight game.

The A’s are playing in Sacramento for the next three seasons as they wait for their new ballpark to be built in Las Vegas. Construction on the $1.75 billion stadium, which will hold 33,000 fans, will begin between April and June. It is expected to be ready for the 2028 MLB season.

The A’s will visit town Saturday and Sunday for a pair of spring training games against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark. The team will kick off the regular season March 27 against the Seattle Mariners.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.