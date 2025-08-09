A’s Strip ballpark construction hits another project milestone

The Athletics’ $1.75 billion Las Vegas ballpark project hit another milestone this week as crews began to pour concrete at the Strip site.

The Athletics’ $1.75 billion Las Vegas ballpark project hit another milestone this week as crews began to pour concrete at the Strip site.

The A’s announced Friday via social media platform X that the first concrete was poured on the site, which is tied to foundation work on the project, according to the team.

Crews since July have been driving piles into the ground that will support the 33,000-fan-capacity stadium’s foundation.

Work on the stadium began in late April as crews began early grading work on the 9 acres the stadium is allotted on the 35-acre site. The remaining 26 acres will be dedicated to Bally’s Corp.’s planned resort and shared space with A’s for a ballpark entertainment district.

The A’s have been issued multiple permits on the site, including for grading and foundation work, which is valued at over $45 million.

On top of that, permits totaling over $157 million worth of work have been filed by the A’s with Clark County. Those include constructing concrete from the lowest level up to the main concourse and primary steel work above the main concourse. Those permit applications are under review by the county.

A’s officials are scheduled to provide a project update at the Aug. 21 Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting

