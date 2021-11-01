A’s surveying Aviators fans on possible Las Vegas ballpark, relocation

The Oakland Athletics took the next step Monday in their research into a possible Las Vegas relocation, reaching out to the fans that could potentially support the team in Southern Nevada.

Fans sit behind a sign that reads Stay in Oakland during the first inning of a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Athletics mascot "Stomper," left, and Aviators mascot "Spruce" entertain fans during a Major League Baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Ballpark allowed fans to fill it at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for a minor league baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Reno Aces on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Ballpark allowed fans to fill it at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for a minor league baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Reno Aces on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Oakland Athletics took the next step Monday in their research into a possible Las Vegas relocation, reaching out to the fans that could potentially support the team in Southern Nevada.

The A’s emailed Aviators fans a relocation interest survey, asking a bevy of questions regarding the franchise’s possible move to Las Vegas Valley.

The survey stated the team was looking to possibly construct a ballpark “on or near the Las Vegas Strip,” but did not note any specific sites. Another question gauged what impact having an open-air, retractable roof or a fixed roof stadium would have on fan interest in attending games in Las Vegas.

Among the list of questions were ones centered around fan appetite on the team utilizing personal seat licenses for the possible stadium and financing options tied to those.

PSLs are a one-time seat fee that give fans the opportunity to buy season tickets for a specific seat each year. The Raiders utilized PSLs for Allegiant Stadium, selling them out before the facility was finished being constructed, generating the team $549 million in proceeds.

The noted reserve seating for the potential stadium would range between $30 and $130 per game, depending on the desired seat location. Reserved seats would be located in the lower, mezzanine and upper seating levels at the stadium.

Premium seating options were noted to range between $150-$450 per seat, per game. Premium seating options include club seats, small group seating and luxury seats.

Season ticket options listed were full (81 games), half (40) and quarter season (20 games).

The survey comes the week after the Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved a non-binding agreement to join the city of Oakland in a potential tax financing district for a $12 billion waterfront development project in the Bay Area that would include a new ballpark for the A’s.

Although the vote was perceived as a positive for the push for a new stadium in Oakland, the A’s and the city are still negotiating issues the team had with the city’s project proposal. The two sides remain split on affordable housing, infrastructure and community benefit aspects of the possible project.

The project would feature a mixed-use development surrounding a $1 billion, 30,000-seat waterfront ballpark at the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal.

The A’s have made six visits to Southern Nevada since Major League Baseball officials gave them the OK to explore the market for potential relocation.

Team owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval have toured over 20 possible ballpark sites, with a list of up to the top four sites expected to be released sometime this month, according to Kaval.

Team officials have yet to announce when their next visit to the area will be.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.