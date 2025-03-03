A’s to begin accepting Las Vegas season-ticket deposits

Fans can place a deposit that will put them on the priority list and give them the first chance to buy season tickets when the A’s begin playing in Las Vegas.

The Athletics will begin accepting Las Vegas season-ticket deposits Friday.

Fans can place a $19.01 deposit that will put them on the priority list and give them the first opportunity to buy season tickets when the team begins playing in Las Vegas in 2028. The deposit amount is an ode to the team’s founding year of 1901.

Fans can sign up for the priority list at athletics.com/vegas beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Current A’s and Aviators season-ticket holders and Clark County residents who sign up for the list will receive purchase priority ahead of the general public.

The A’s will play in their planned $1.75 billion, 33,000-capacity ballpark that will be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site, located on the south Strip.

Construction on the ballpark is scheduled to begin between April and June and expected to be completed in time for opening day in 2028. The A’s will play in Sacramento, California, in the Triple-A ballpark Sutter Health Park until then.

Additional season-ticket information will be made available at a later date to those who sign up for the priority list.

The team is scheduled to provide a ballpark update at Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

