A’s to face Angels in Big League Weekend in 2026 at Las Vegas Ballpark

The Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Angels in a pair of spring training games March 7 and 8 during Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark.

A’s take new step with deal approval for $2B Strip ballpark

Athletics players warm up before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Big League Weekend will include the Athletics for the fourth straight year.

The A’s take on the Los Angeles Angels in a pair of spring training games March 7 and 8 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The start time for both games is 1:05 p.m.

Individual game tickets go on sale at noon Monday through aviatorslv.com. The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the A’s.

“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said in a statement. “We welcome our major league affiliate, the Athletics, back for a fifth visit to Las Vegas Ballpark for Spring Training games. The A’s will face the Angels for a two-games series, and it will also mark their first visit to Las Vegas Ballpark for Big League Weekend.”

The A’s will be making their 10th appearance at Big League Weekend. They split two games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in March after participating in 2023 and 2024.

The A’s also played in Big League Weekend in 2020 before the event went on a two-year hiatus. The Angels last appeared in Las Vegas in 1996 when they faced the A’s in a two-game series at Cashman Field.

The A’s are set to play six regular-season games at Las Vegas Ballpark next summer when they meet the Milwaukee Brewers from June 8 to 10 and the Colorado Rockies from June 12 to 14.

Construction has started on the A’s $2 billion stadium on the Strip that is scheduled to open for the start of the 2028 MLB season.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.