A’s to make Las Vegas-based announcement
The Athletics will continue a big week in Southern Nevada with a planned announcement regarding the future Las Vegas-based team.
A news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Las Vegas Vegas Convention Center, where A’s executives, local dignitaries and current A’s players will be on hand as part of the event.
The A’s are in the midst of a busy week tied to their Las Vegas dealings, with the team launching Las Vegas season ticket deposits Friday morning, inking a local radio deal to air games in Southern Nevada, showing off new renderings of their planned Strip stadium. They are also scheduled to play two games this weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark.
