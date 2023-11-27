53°F
Athletics

A’s to play two spring-training games in future home city

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2023 - 11:28 am
 
Updated November 28, 2023 - 9:51 am
Las Vegas Aviators players practice during media day at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerli ...
Las Vegas Aviators players practice during media day at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Oakland Athletics — four months after having their move to Las Vegas unanimously approved by Major League Baseball’s owners — will play two spring training games in their future home.

The Athletics will play the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:05 p.m. March 8 and 1:05 p.m. March 9 at Las Vegas Ballpark as part of 2024 Big League Weekend, the clubs announced Monday.

Ticket packages are available starting at $30 per seat by calling the Las Vegas Aviators’ office at 702-943-7200 or emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com. Individual game tickets will be available through a Ticketmaster presale at noon Friday. They will go on sale to the general public at noon Dec. 4.

The Athletics, the Aviators’ big league affiliate, will make their eighth appearance in Las Vegas, seventh for Big League Weekend overall and third for Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark. They also played the first six games of the 1996 regular season at Cashman Field.

The Brewers will make their fourth appearance for Big League Weekend and their first since 1999.

“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark,” said Aviators president/COO Don Logan in a statement. “Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

