A’s to spend more than $1M on police, fire facilities at new Las Vegas ballpark

Details of the expenditures were included in a ballpark development agreement with Clark County set to be introduced next week.

Construction is underway for the new Las Vegas Athletics $2 billion Strip ballpark at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas on Monday, Aug 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Athletics’ development agreement with Clark County for its Las Vegas ballpark is scheduled to be introduced next week, with a requirement that the Major League team pays for over $1 million in fire and police-related additions.

The 28-page document outlines the guidelines and regulations the A’s will be held to while building and operating their under-construction $2 billion, 33,000-capacity ballpark on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. The Clark County Commission will introduce the agreement at a Sept. 17 zoning meeting.

The A’s will be required to build and equip a Metropolitan Police Department holding area and a Clark County Fire Department post as part of the development agreement.

The LVMPD holding area would feature a holding cell, booking room and an interview room, along with at least two parking spaces for police vehicles to transport perpetrators to jail. The A’s would also purchase $82,000 in equipment for Metro use at the stadium.

The fire post would occupy 1,000 square feet on the ground level of the stadium’s parking garage. The A’s would foot the bill for $26,000 in furnishings for the space and be responsible for purchasing $1.1 million worth of equipment, including a $650,000 fire rescue vehicle, a $300,000 hazardous materials vehicle and three John Deere Gator utility vehicles valued at $172,000 for the three.

Site footprint detailed

The document also defines the nine acres of the 35-acre site designated for the ballpark and the 26 acres that will be used by Bally’s Corp. to build a new integrated resort.

The agreement states that the A’s would be responsible for all infrastructure improvement costs, outside of the $25 million pledged to the project by the county, as noted in Senate Bill 1, to go toward improving vehicular and pedestrian access to the stadium.

The A’s are also responsible for paying all costs on the stadium’s construction, outside the up to $380 million in public funds approved for the project from the state and Clark County, via SB1.

The project will be regulated by county air quality, dust mitigation, water conservation and storm water permit requirements, and the project will have to meet Federal Aviation Administration guidelines. Legal aspects related to what occurs if building regulations or any portion of the development agreement are not met are also explained in the document.

The development agreement includes a breakdown of the land-use agreements previously approved by the commission earlier this year to allow the A’s to begin construction on the project before the development agreement could be approved, to keep the project on track for a 2028 opening date.

The document was submitted to Clark County on Aug. 25 and is signed by representatives of the A’s, landowner Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., and owner of the former Tropicana hotel, Bally’s Corp., which has a ground lease of the site and plans to build a new resort.

When introduced next week, the agreement will placed on the agenda for discussion, public comment and possible approval at an October commission meeting, according to Clark County.

The A’s have begun concrete work on the project, with work starting to go vertical on the site. A’s president Marc Badain said construction should be visible over the 10-foot-tall construction fence around the site by early October.

