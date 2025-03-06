A’s to unveil new Las Vegas ballpark renderings

The Athletics are expected to provide an updated glimpse inside their planned $1.75 billion ballpark with new renderings set to be unveiled Thursday.

An artist rendering of the Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a Dec. 5, 2024 Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Athletics are expected to provide an updated glimpse inside their plans for a $1.75 billion ballpark with new renderings set to be unveiled Thursday.

The MLB club will present a set of new interior renderings during a 3 p.m. Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Along with the new images the team will also provide an update on the stadium process, as they approach the time frame where they plan to break ground on the $1.75 billion, 33,000-fan capacity ballpark. The A’s have previously stated they plan to get the project under way sometime between April and June, with a construction schedule of between 31 months and 33 months to complete the project.

The A’s filed for a commercial grading permit this week with Clark County, which when issued, would allow the site preparation ahead of construction to occur. When the process begins, that is effectively the ground breaking on the project.

With the A’s wrapping up their tenure in Oakland last year, the team will play in a minor league ballpark in Sacramento between 2025 and 2027, before making their Las Vegas debut for the 2028 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

