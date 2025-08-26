A’s to visit Las Vegas for select regular-season games next season

The Athletics, who are constructing a $2 billion stadium on the Strip, will play regular-season games at Las Vegas Ballpark for the first time.

Athletics players warm up before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Athletics will play six regular-season games at Las Vegas Ballpark next summer.

The MLB team will play a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers from June 8 to 10 and a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies from June 12 to 14, the team announced Tuesday.

The games will be the first regular-season ones in Las Vegas for the A’s, who are constructing a $2 billion stadium on the Strip that is expected to be ready for the start of the 2028 season. They have played spring training games at Las Vegas Ballpark each of the past two years during Big League Weekend.

“The games will have more significance behind them, and the community will be a little more excited to go see all the starters and all the players on the team that are going to be here in a couple of years,” A’s president Marc Badain said. “Big League Weekends are fun, and we enjoy coming out for those, but this has a lot more importance to it since it’s part of the early regular season.”

Badain credited Aviators president Don Logan for helping bring the two series to the ballpark.

“The project would’ve never happened without him,” Badain said. “We’ve been talking to him for a while to play these games here that the community has been asking about and championing for.”

By June, construction on the stadium project will be at a year, with the building starting to take shape on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

“I think the entire exterior shell will be pretty close to framed,” Badain said. “You’ll start to see the core of the building by then.”

Game times and ticket prices will be released at a later date. Aviators season-ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase tickets, followed by fans on the A’s 2028 season-ticket priority access list. Remaining tickets, if there are any, then will go on sale to the public.

The A’s other 75 home games will be played at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, where they began playing their home games this season after leaving Oakland following the 2024 season.

The club will begin the 2026 season March 26 at the Toronto Blue Jays. The home opener is scheduled for April 3 against the Houston Astros.

