A’s update Las Vegas relocation process — WATCH LIVE

Oakland Athletics brass are scheduled to provide an update on their Las Vegas relocation Wednesday.

In this conceptual rendering released by the Oakland Athletics, Friday, May 26, 2023, is a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics via AP, File)

The team will address the Vegas Chamber of Commerce’s Preview Las Vegas, which is being held at the Strip’s newest resort, the Fontainebleau. Other speakers lined up for Preview include executives from the NFL and Las Vegas Grand Prix, along with various notable officials from various public and private entities, including Gov. Joe Lombardo.

It will mark the MLB team’s first time appearing at a Las Vegas function since their relocation to Southern Nevada was approved by MLB owners in November. The team last month planned to unveil updated stadium renderings and the architect for the ballpark project, but that event was postponed following the deaths of two on-duty Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and has yet to be rescheduled.

The A’s plan to construct a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark on nine acres of the 35-acre Tropicana hotel site on the Strip.

Last summer Lombardo signed legislation earmarking up to $380 million in public money for the planned stadium.

Early plans call for construction on the ballpark to begin in early 2024 and wrap up in early 2028, in time for that MLB season.

The team is working on finalizing various agreements with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, the public board that will oversee the construction and operation of the ballpark. The process is similar to the process that led to Allegiant Stadium being built and operating, with the stadium authority also overseeing that facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

