Athletics’ Big League Weekend games to be televised

The Athletics will play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and Sunday in spring training games at Las Vegas Ballpark, the home of the Aviators.

Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs to the bench during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Athletics’ Big League Weekend games will be aired locally on Fox 5 and their sister station, the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network.

The A’s plan to build a $1.75 billion, 33,000-capacity stadium on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site on the Strip. They plan to begin play there in 2028, with the team playing in Sacramento, California, in the Triple-A ballpark, Sutter Health Park, until then.

The A’s are scheduled to provide an update on their Las Vegas stadium efforts at Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

