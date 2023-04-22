Athletics, Culinary union at odds over Stadium union options

Culinary Union 226 isn’t yet ready to welcome the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas with open arms.

Fans watch an MLB exhibition game between the Oakland Athletics and the Cincinnati Reds at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After meeting with the A’s for over a year the Culinary union and the team have not struck an agreement in regard to card check neutrality. That means the A’s haven’t agreed to allow employees who might work at the planned stadium to be open and have the ability to unionize, Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a statement Friday.

“That is concerning, especially since every baseball player on the Oakland Athletics’ roster is protected by a union contract,” he said. “Hospitality workers serving customers and players at any future stadium should also be protected and have a choice on whether to be union.”

As the A’s plan to seek up to $500 million in public assistance for a $1.5 billion, 30,000- to 35,000-seat stadium, the Culinary union is keeping Clark County Commission and members of the Legislature aware of the situation as it plays out.

“We encourage all stakeholders to continue to perform the necessary due diligence to ensure the interests of Nevadans are protected,” Pappageorge said. “Culinary union will advocate to ensure that any proposed stadium is built by the local building trade unions, operated with good union jobs, and that any taxpayer funds — which are needed for community benefits, public services and education are protected and all proposals thoroughly vetted.”

The A’s weren’t immediately available for comment.

