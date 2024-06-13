Athletics hosting meetings to get Vegas residents’ input in stadium planning

The Oakland Athletics are hosting a series of focus group meetings next week with Southern Nevada residents.

A’s could play up to 7 ‘home’ games outside of Vegas after relocation

The Oakland Athletics are hosting a series of invitation-only focus groups with Southern Nevada residents next week as the team works to finalize its Las Vegas ballpark design.

Taking place nightly, Monday through Wednesday, the meetings are intended to gauge what fans in Las Vegas might want included in a stadium, as the team continues developing its relocation plan.

The team is in the midst of designing its planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat ballpark to be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site.

An email sent to those who had signed up to be on the A’s Las Vegas interest list said the team is gathering the information to help shape what’s included in the ballpark and aspects of the team’s relocation to Las Vegas. Among the information being sought by the A’s includes stadium amenities, seating options and other features.

“We’re excited to engage with the local community through focus groups to gather their valuable input as we shape the future of MLB in Southern Nevada,” an A’s spokesperson said in a statement. “These sessions allow us to directly involve residents in refining plans for our new ballpark on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.”

The team is working toward an April groundbreaking on their future Southern Nevada home, with plans to have the facility ready for the 2028 MLB season.

As the A’s and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority hammer out a number of agreements required before work can commence on the project, Tropicana owner Bally’s Corp. is demolishing the decades-old hotel-casino. Plans are to have the resort fully torn down in October and to have the land cleared out in time for ballpark construction to begin next spring.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.