Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark tax district approved by county commission

County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of the Sports and Entertainment Improvement District.

When will the A’s break ground on their Las Vegas ballpark?

As the ball keeps rolling toward the groundbreaking on the Athletics’ Las Vegas Strip ballpark project, Clark County commissioners approved a vital step in paying for a portion of the $1.75 billion stadium.

County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of the Sports and Entertainment Improvement District, that will raise $120 million to repay bonds the county will take out to fulfill their commitment to the up to $380 million in public funding approved by the Legislature in 2023 for the ballpark.

The district will include the 9 acres where the 33,000-fan capacity stadium will be built, with the remaining 26 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site, where Bally’s Corp. plans to build a future integrated resort, not included in the tax district.

Aside from the $120 million pledged toward the construction of the project, Clark County will also contribute $25 million toward needed infrastructure upgrades around the stadium site. The state will contribute $180 million via transferable tax credits, which was included in Senate Bill 1 passed by lawmakers in 2023.

Once the county bonds are paid off, the improvement district would be discontinued and the taxes from the stadium would then flow to the county and state.

The A’s are geared to break ground on their stadium project sometime in June, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill. The project is expected to take between 31 and 33 months to complete, with plans to begin the team’s Las Vegas tenure in 2028.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.