Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark update set for stadium authority meeting

Construction is underway for the new $1.5 billion A's ballpark in Las Vegas, on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Athletics are expected to provide an update Thursday on their progress constructing a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

A’s brass will be in attendance to update the Las Vegas Stadium Authority at its 3 p.m. meeting on the latest happenings at the site of their $1.75 billion, 33,000-fan capacity stadium, being built on 9 acres of the 35-acre site of the former Tropicana.

Activity on the site has picked up in recent weeks with dozens of foundation pilings being dove into the ground, multiple cranes being erected on site and the first concrete being poured.

Work began on the stadium site in late April with site grading, with operations amplifying just after the A’s held a celebratory ground breaking ceremony in late June.

Aside from the stadium progress report, the stadium authority is also planned to vote on appointing Jason Frierson as the chair of the Baseball Stadium Community Oversight Committee and also receive a summary of the committee’s first meeting, which took place in July. If approved, Frierson, former U.S. attorney for Nevada and former Nevada Assembly speaker, would replace outgoing chair DeRionne Pollard, who accepted a position in Washington D.C.

The committee ensures the A’s meet certain community benefits requirements set forth in Senate Bill 1, the law that earmarked up to $380 million in public funding to go toward building the team’s Strip stadium. Requirements include hitting construction and stadium operations workforce diversity thresholds, providing livable wages to workers, community and educational aspects.

