Athletics launch Las Vegas ballpark construction cam

Athletics fans who want to keep up on the progress of the MLB team’s Las Vegas ballpark are in luck.

The future home place is seen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Athletics $1.75 billion Strip ballpark at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas Monday, June 23, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is underway for the new $1.5 billion A's ballpark in Las Vegas, on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Athletics fans who want to keep up on the progress of the MLB team’s Las Vegas ballpark are in luck.

The A’s have launched a ballpark cam that allows live views of the stadium site as crews from Mortenson-McCarthy carry out work on the $1.75 billion, 33,000-fan capacity stadium.

Crews began early ground work on the stadium in April, and the A’s hosted a groundbreaking ceremony last month. Since then, crews have been continuing excavation work and driving concrete piles that will support the facility’s foundation.

The A’s will hit several project milestones along the way as work progresses on the 32-month-long project.

The Mortenson-McCarthy team is using advanced construction tools, including Synchro 4D for schedule communication, Revizto+ for coordination between key groups including architects, engineers and construction workers, and drone imagery for logistics to ensure safety, quality, and precision throughout the build.

Over 50 percent of the of the workers on the stadium will be local, as required by Senate Bill 1.

The A’s Las Vegas ballpark is expected to be ready for Opening Day of the 2028 MLB season.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.