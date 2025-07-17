98°F
Athletics

Athletics launch Las Vegas ballpark construction cam

Construction is underway for the new $1.5 billion A's ballpark in Las Vegas, on Friday, July 11 ...
Construction is underway for the new $1.5 billion A's ballpark in Las Vegas, on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The future home place is seen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Athletics $1.75 billion ...
The future home place is seen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Athletics $1.75 billion Strip ballpark at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas Monday, June 23, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and Athletics Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson have a conversation ...
MLB great Reggie Jackson on relationship with Raiders owner, A’s relocation
Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin, left, is tagged out at home by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro ...
MLB midseason report: biggest money winners, losers for bettors
Construction is underway for the new $1.5 billion A's ballpark in Las Vegas, on Friday, July 11 ...
A’s ballpark site work forges ahead after June’s groundbreaking ceremony
A’s owner quietly made 3rd-most expensive home buy in Las Vegas history
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 1:14 pm
 

Athletics fans who want to keep up on the progress of the MLB team’s Las Vegas ballpark are in luck.

The A’s have launched a ballpark cam that allows live views of the stadium site as crews from Mortenson-McCarthy carry out work on the $1.75 billion, 33,000-fan capacity stadium.

Crews began early ground work on the stadium in April, and the A’s hosted a groundbreaking ceremony last month. Since then, crews have been continuing excavation work and driving concrete piles that will support the facility’s foundation.

The A’s will hit several project milestones along the way as work progresses on the 32-month-long project.

The Mortenson-McCarthy team is using advanced construction tools, including Synchro 4D for schedule communication, Revizto+ for coordination between key groups including architects, engineers and construction workers, and drone imagery for logistics to ensure safety, quality, and precision throughout the build.

Over 50 percent of the of the workers on the stadium will be local, as required by Senate Bill 1.

The A’s Las Vegas ballpark is expected to be ready for Opening Day of the 2028 MLB season.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

A’s manager Kotsay buys Henderson home
By / RJ

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay purchased a home in Henderson a month after his contract was extended through the first season the team plans to be in Las Vegas, records show.

