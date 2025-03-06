Athletics name former Raiders executive team president

Marc Badain, who worked for the Raiders for 30 years and led the charge to relocate the team to Las Vegas, was named the president of the Athletics on Thursday.

Marc Badain, president of Oak View Group, speaks on a panel regarding mixed use venue development at SEICon, the Sports Entertainment Innovation conference, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Marc Badain has been named the president of the Athletics, the team announced Thursday.

Badain, who worked for the Raiders for 30 years starting in 1991 — six of them as president — had been working for Oak View Group in its quest to build an NBA-ready arena in Las Vegas.

During his tenure with the Raiders, Badain led the charge to relocate the team to Las Vegas and the process that led to the construction of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.

“We are excited to welcome Marc to the Athletics,” A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement. “His vast experience, particularly his work on the opening of Allegiant Stadium and overseeing the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, makes him a great addition to our team at this pivotal moment. His leadership, commitment to the community, and ability to oversee transformative projects will be key as we look to build a strong and successful future in Southern Nevada.”

The A’s previous president, Dave Kaval, resigned Dec. 31, with longtime team executive Sandy Dean taking over the role on an interim basis. Dean will now serve as vice chairman of the A’s and will continue to represent the team’s ownership group and remain involved in its Las Vegas ballpark development process.

Key role with Raiders move

As part of the Raiders’ process to move to Las Vegas, Badain attended meetings of the Nevada Legislature during a special session to land the franchise $750 million in public funding from a 0.88 percent tax on hotel rooms in Las Vegas. Badain also represented the Raiders during the Las Vegas Stadium Authority process for the building of Allegiant Stadium, which was completed in 2020.

Badain resigned in July 2021 from the Raiders amid a major changeover in front office staff.

Badain’s hiring is effective immediately. He was expected to attend Thursday afternoon’s stadium authority meeting, where an A’s ballpark update will be provided to the board.

“I’m honored to join the Athletics and help guide the team into a new era of success,” Badain said in a statement. “Las Vegas is a city that celebrates innovation and excellence, and I’m excited to work alongside the team, the fans and the community to create something extraordinary.”

Career after Raiders

Badain was named president of Oak View Group’s Las Vegas sports and entertainment venues in 2022, when the group unveiled its plans to build an 850,000-square-foot arena, hotel-casino and amphitheater on 25 acres located on Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

Oak View announced late last year that it was no longer eyeing the Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond location, but still had plans for an arena. It has yet to announce the new location, but a person with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal the group was considering land at the Rio.

The A’s are planning to relocate to Las Vegas for the start of the 2028 MLB season. They will play in a $1.75 billion, 33,000-capacity ballpark to be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site.

The team will play the next three years at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, an 11,000-seat minor league stadium.

Key partners endorse hire

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick praised Badain’s hiring. The A’s will be working with the county on the stadium’s entitlement process and on a development agreement, and hopes to break ground on the project in the coming months.

“Having Marc at the helm is a great choice,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “He is well respected in the community and has plenty of experience building relationships, building and brands. I am excited to work alongside him as we embark on yet another large venue in our community.”

MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle also endorsed the hire.

“He possesses the right experience and know-how to help bring Major League Baseball and another world-class entertainment venue to the south end of the Strip,” Hornbuckle said in a statement. “The arrival of the A’s, under Marc’s leadership, will elevate Las Vegas’ reputation as the sports and entertainment capital of the world, bringing exciting new experiences for our city and its millions of visitors to enjoy.”

