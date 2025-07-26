A’s Nick Kurtz becomes 1st MLB rookie to hit 4 homers in a game, ties total base record

Kurtz went 6 for 6 with four home runs and eight RBI Friday in Houston

Athletics' Nick Kurtz celebrates after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Athletics' Nick Kurtz smiles after hitting a three-run home against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Athletics' Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with Carlos Cortes (26) and Gio Urshela after hitting a three-run home against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Athletics' Nick Kurtz celebrates after hitting a three-run home against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — Nick Kurtz already had three homers and five hits with his parents and godparents in attendance as he began his final at-bat with a chance to make history, but none of that was top of mind for the Athletics’ astonishing rookie slugger.

With a position player pitching for the Houston Astros, Kurtz just didn’t want to embarrass himself.

The 22-year-old did just fine, lining a 77 mph, 2-0 pitch from outfielder Cooper Hummel to the seats in left field on Friday night for his fourth homer of a game that was, by any standard, one of the best ever by a Major League Baseball player.

“Position player on the mound, I’m just trying to move the ball forward,” Kurtz said. “You don’t want to be the guy who strikes out.”

Kurtz didn’t make an out all night. He became the first rookie in major league history to hit four home runs in a game and matched the MLB record for total bases with 19.

“It’s arguably the best game I’ve ever watched from a single player,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. “This kid continues to have jaw-dropping moments.”

Kurtz went deep in the second, sixth, eighth and ninth innings. He also doubled and singled on his 6-for-6 night to equal Shawn Green, who had four homers, six hits and 19 total bases for the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 23, 2002 at Milwaukee.

Kurtz’s double in the fourth inning hit just below the yellow line over the visitor’s bullpen, narrowly missing what would have been a fifth homer.

“Everybody was just like, laughing,” A’s shortstop Jacob Wilson said. “How is he doing it? This is not normal. He’s playing a different sport than us right now. It’s not baseball, it’s just tee ball what he’s doing right now.”

It was the 20th four-homer game in major league history and second this season. Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez did it on April 26 against Atlanta. Kurtz and Green are the only players with six hits in a four-homer game.

Kurtz finished with eight RBIs and six runs scored as the Athletics beat the Astros 15-3.

“This is the first time my godparents have been here, so they probably have to come in the rest of the year,” Kurtz said. “My parents flew in today. They’ve been here a bunch, but it was cool to have some family here for that.”

The 6-foot-5 slugger has 23 homers in 66 games this season. The fourth overall pick in last year’s amateur draft out of Wake Forest, he made his major league debut on April 23 and hit his first homer on May 13.

He is the youngest player with a four-homer game. Pat Seerey of the Chicago White Sox was 25 when he hit four longballs on July 18, 1948.

Kurtz homered off each of the Astros’ four pitchers: Ryan Gusto, Nick Hernandez, Kaleb Ort and Hummel, who worked the ninth with the game out of hand. His longest drive was his third, a 414-foot solo shot off Ort in the eighth. His fourth homer landed in the Crawford Boxes in left field at Daikin Park.

“It’s hard to think about this day being kind of real, it still feels like a dream,” Kurtz said in a postgame television interview. “So it’s pretty remarkable. I’m kind of speechless. Don’t really know what to say.”

Kurtz has been the best hitter in the majors in July, ranking first in batting average (.425), on-base percentage (.494), slugging percentage (1.082), runs (22), doubles (13), homers (11) and RBIs (27).

With the baseballs from his last two homers inside a plastic bag at his locker, Kurtz signed scorecards from all four A’s broadcasters and a lineup card. One of the scorecards and a bat were bound for the Baseball Hall of Fame.