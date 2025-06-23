Athletics to host Las Vegas ballpark groundbreaking ceremony

Work on the 33,000-fan capacity, $1.75 billion enclosed stadium kicked off in late April, and is expected to be finished in time for Opening Day 2028.

This is an undated artist’s rendering of the proposed baseball stadium for the Athletics to be built on the site of the Tropicana hotel and casino. (Courtesy)

The Athletics will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for their $1.75 billion Las Vegas Strip ballpark, celebrating four years of work toward bringing Major League Baseball to Southern Nevada.

The event is at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas, on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. Dignitaries expected to attend the event include A’s ownership, executives and alumni; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred; Gov. Joe Lombardo; Clark County commissioners; Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley; state legislators and representatives from Bally’s Corp.

Grading and preparations for foundation work on the 33,000-fan capacity ballpark kicked off in late April, so the event is more of a celebration of the work that led to the beginning of construction.

Work on the enclosed stadium, led by joint-venture contractor Mortenson-McCarthy, is expected to take 32 months and be completed in time for Opening Day 2028.

How the A’s got here

In May 2021, the then-Oakland Athletics announced MLB had given them permission to explore relocation. Years of trying to build a new ballpark in the Bay Area had fizzled, and Oakland Coliseum, the team’s home since moving from Kansas City in 1968, was in poor condition and had become one of the worst stadiums in the league.

The team announced it intended to explore a move to the Las Vegas market.

The A’s checked out more than a dozen sites around the Las Vegas Valley over the next couple of years, eventually settling on the Tropicana site, announced in May 2023.

In June 2023, a special session of the Nevada Legislature approved up to $380 million in public funding for the project. Then, in November 2023, MLB owners unanimously approved the A’s plan to relocate to Las Vegas.

The A’s ballpark will be paid for through a mix of public and private funding and debt. The family of owner John Fisher is responsible for $1.4 billion of the project’s cost.

A portion of that cost will be covered by taking on a $300 million construction loan from U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs.

The remaining $1.1 billion would be paid for through Fisher family equity. A process is underway to raise more than $500 million from investors in exchange for a minority stake in the team. Any funding raised via that process would reduce the Fisher family’s equity contribution to the construction of the Las Vegas ballpark.

The final portion of stadium funding will come through the team’s use of $350 million of the $380 million in public money earmarked for the project by the Legislature.

Stadium details

The 945,000-square-foot, eight-level facility will feature 30,000 fixed seats and areas that host 3,000 standing-room ticket holders. The A’s will offer the luxury experience that’s in demand at games and events in Las Vegas, with 81 suites, including field-level options, and six club spaces in the stadium.

Plans call for 23 public concession stands, 18 public bars and six retail spaces in the ballpark.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

