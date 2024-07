The Las Vegas Stadium Authority received the draft development agreement for a new ballpark for the Oakland Athletics.

Experts see upside in A’s top draft pick: ‘(We’re) very excited’

This is an undated artist’s rendering of the proposed baseball stadium for the Athletics to be built on the site of the Tropicana hotel and casino. (Courtesy)

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority held a meeting Thursday to discuss the draft development agreement for a new ballpark for the Oakland Athletics.

The 33,000-seat stadium is set to be built on a portion of the 35-acre site of the Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip.