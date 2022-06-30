Bay Area commission makes decision on A’s ballpark project’s fate

Thursday’s vote by the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission allows the A’s pursuit of a new ballpark in Oakland to move forward.

Fans sit behind a sign that reads Stay in Oakland during a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. A vote by the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission could make or break the Athletics’ plan for a waterfront development centered around a $1 billion ballpark. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Thursday the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted to approve removing the port priority use designation for Howard Terminal, opening up the site for the Oakland Athletics’ potential $12 billion mixed-use ballpark project.

The vote garnered 23 yes votes, meeting the 18 needed to remove the port use designation. The vote came after the majority of the 100 or more speakers who took part in public comment aired their support for the project. Many of the speakers said the project was “bigger than baseball.”

The A’s Howard Terminal plans include a privately financed $12 billion mixed-use project on 56 acres of land, centered around a $1 billion waterfront ballpark. It would include 18 acres of public parks and open space, housing, hotels and an amphitheater.

The favorable vote allows the A’s pursuit of a new ballpark in Oakland to move forward. A no vote would have all but ended the team’s quest for a new home in the Bay Area.

“It (the removal of the port use) would move the project to second base,” Commissioner John Gioia said before the vote. “If it does not, I think it’s like throwing the runner out from first to second and it’s game over at that point.”

Following the commission staff’s recommendation, the board approved removing the port designation as it was determined that Howard Terminal was not needed for future port use, based on 2050 projections.

“You have heard from your staff that Howard Terminal is not needed for future cargo growth,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said during the public comment period. “You’ve heard from the port (of Oakland) that Howard Terminal cannot currently, nor in the future, ever be used as a seaport terminal… I ask that you give Oakland its shot.”

There’s still work ahead to make the Howard Terminal project a reality. Key among those is for the A’s to come to terms with Oakland on a binding development agreement. The two sides have been negotiating their differences over the past year, with issues still lingering.

Next week, the Oakland City Council will discuss the potential of adding a referendum on the A’s ballpark plan to November ballot. The vote would be advisory in nature, serving as public guidance for the council.

For the past year, the A’s have also been looking at possible relocation to Las Vegas. With the team down to two final sites in the Resort Corridor that could be home to a new ballpark, the A’s vision for Southern Nevada could come to light as soon as next month, President Dave Kaval said.

“There’s a good chance of that,” Kaval said. “That’s hard to say 100 percent, because I don’t control everything myself. But that’s something that can easily come to fruition.”

