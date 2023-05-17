‘Broad support’: A’s survey says voters back Las Vegas ballpark

Two-thirds of Clark County voters supported the Oakland Athletics’ ballpark plan after hearing arguments against it.

The Tropicana Las Vegas site, seen on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The A's are looking to construct a new ballpark at the site. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A clear majority of Clark County voters support the Oakland Athletics’ plan to build a ballpark in Las Vegas, according to a survey commissioned by the team.

The survey of 700 county voters was conducted by the Mellman Group between April 29 and May 5 — before the team moved its proposed stadium site and reduced its tax financing request for the $1.5 billion ballpark.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

Participants were asked whether they would support up to $500 million in taxes and fees generated by the stadium site to support the project, noting that no new taxes would be created or existing ones increased. In response, 72 percent of voters were in favor, with 44 percent strongly in favor. Twenty-five percent of voters opposed the stadium tax district, with 18 percent strongly opposed.

“We’re very pleased by these poll numbers and the overall support,” A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement. “We look forward to delivering a world-class ballpark and all the benefits Major League Baseball brings, including jobs, economic and community impacts, and civic pride.”

At the time of the survey, the A’s were seeking up to $500 million in tax financing to build a $1.5 billion ballpark at the Wild Wild West site, on the northwest corner of Tropicana Avenue and Dean Martin Drive. Since then, the A’s have shifted the ballpark site to the Tropicana on the Strip, with tax financing of up to $395 million, or $105 million less than what was presented to poll participants.

“This poll shows that there is broad support for building a ballpark for the Athletics across party lines, age group, race and other demographics,” Mark Mellman, president of The Mellman Group, said in a statement. “Even more notably, there is only limited opposition.”

The Mellman Group noted that attitudes could change as the stadium plan is developed, especially if new details emerged.

The stadium tax district and ballpark development plan require the approval of the Nevada Legislature and Gov. Joe Lombardo. The Legislature is in regular session through June 5.

After hearing specifics of the Wild Wild West site plan, 74 percent of respondents were in favor with 19 percent against, and support was greater than 60 percent across all seven Clark County Commission districts.

After hearing arguments for and against the project — including a statement that tax financing would benefit “an out-of-state billionaire,” A’s owner John Fisher — 66 percent of voters supported the ballpark plan, 25 percent were opposed and 9 percent were undecided.

The results show that Clark County residents are eager to see the MLB team land in Southern Nevada, according to Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.

“Southern Nevadans are excited about the prospect of bringing the A’s to Las Vegas. Major League Baseball on the Las Vegas Strip would be a significant step in our city’s evolution into a vibrant international center of professional sports,” Sewald said in a statement.

The 30,000-seat, partially retractable roof ballpark, planned to be built on 9 acres at the Tropicana site, would host A’s home games, concerts and other special events.

“It’s great to see the support for the Athletics coming to Las Vegas. Professional sports unite our community,” Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “They boost tourism and our economy, and most importantly, they create jobs.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.