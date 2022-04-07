Carolyn Goodman responds to Oakland mayor’s dig at Las Vegas

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has already watched the Raiders leave for Las Vegas and could be watching the Athletics head here.

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval, center, speaks beside Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, right, and Ces Butner, President of the Board of Port Commissioners, during a baseball news conference in Oakland, Calif., in this Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, FIle)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman responded Thursday to criticism by her Oakland counterpart by inviting that city’s mayor to visit Southern Nevada and take in a Raiders game.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who already has lost the Raiders to Las Vegas and could be watching the Athletics head here, took a shot at Las Vegas on Wednesday during an interview with a Bay Area TV station.

The A’s are trying to get a waterfront ballpark built in Oakland and are exploring several areas in Las Vegas for a potential stadium.

“You’ve got to be much more environmentally focused when you are developing on the precious California coastline than in the gross desert of Las Vegas,” Schaaf said to KGO-TV.

Oakland mayor @LibbySchaaf doesn’t mince words about Las Vegas — it’s in the “gross desert” @VitalVegas https://t.co/x5RJBTDRbT — Rhett Pardon (@RhettPardon) April 7, 2022

Goodman tweeted a response to Schaaf.

“The beautiful @CityOfLasVegas is a world leader in sustainability & top destination,” Goodman wrote. “@LibbySchaaf please join the more than 42 million visitors a year and enjoy a trip to Las Vegas. We can go to a @Raiders game.”

Mayor @LibbySchaaf has this right – sustainability is a priority. The beautiful @cityoflasvegas is a world leader in sustainability & top destination. @LibbySchaaf please join the more than 42 million visitors a year and enjoy a trip to Las Vegas. We can go to a @Raiders game. https://t.co/BmZuKJ0LSp — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) April 7, 2022

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft also issued an invitation for Schaaf to visit so he could “better inform” her about Las Vegas. He called Schaaf’s comment “ignorant and elitist” and said it “may be one reason why so many people, companies and teams want to get the heck out of your jurisdiction.”

Mayor @LibbySchaaf, this ignorant and elitist comment may be one reason why so many people, companies, and teams want to get the heck out of your jurisdiction. I invite you to come to the #LasVegas strip in @ClarkCountyNV anytime and I’ll be glad to better inform you. https://t.co/jT54H1NdpK — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) April 7, 2022

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.