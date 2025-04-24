Early work underway at Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark site

Initial work on the Athletics’ $1.75 billion Las Vegas ballpark site is now underway.

When will the A’s break ground on their Las Vegas ballpark?

Piles of debris are ground into material as the Tropicana grounds continue to be cleared during the process of new construction as seen from the intersection of Reno Avenue and Giles Street, which is on the south side of the A's ballpark site, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. The team plans for a revamp of the intersection to improve traffic flow for games/events. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)

Initial work on the Athletics’ $1.75 billion Las Vegas ballpark site is underway.

Crews began early grading of the 9-acre stadium site this week, after Clark County issued a permit for the work Tuesday.

“The grading work has started,” A’s Vice Chairman Sandy Dean told the Review-Journal Thursday. “We were ready to go once the permit was issued.”

Grading can occur ahead of the A’s and Clark County entering into a development agreement on the project. Approved last week by Clark County commissioners as part of the land use and zoning approvals, the A’s will be allowed to carry out site excavation, early foundation and utility work before that key agreement is struck.

The A’s this month also filed for a final grading permit for the ballpark site, which has yet to be issued.

The grading process essentially shapes the land to meet the needs of the stadium project. It includes raising and lowering areas of the site, by way of digging and filling various areas, to meet the needs of the 33,000-fan capacity, multilevel project. The ballpark is set to be 320 feet tall, 955,100 square feet, with six interior levels.

Dean said he expects completion of the grading process will take several weeks.

The permit marks the second one the county has issued for the project, with the first being the permanent power permit for the ballpark site.

The A’s also await the approval of a building permit for foundation and utility work, which was filed by the team last month. The foundation work is valued at $45.6 million, according to county records.

Work on the site began ahead of the planned groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which Steve Hill, chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, said is expected to take place in June.

The project is expected to have between a 31- and 33-month construction time frame to enable the ballpark to be ready to go for the A’s 2028 MLB season.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.