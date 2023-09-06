Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium

A group linked with the Nevada State Education Association has filed a referendum petition to repeal the funding for the Athletics’ baseball stadium in Las Vegas.

This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Oakland Athletics via AP, File)

“Schools Over Stadiums has been committed to pursuing every possible path to stop the use of public funds to subsidize a billionaire’s stadium and that has always included putting the question to Nevada voters who were effectively shut out of the process,” said Dawn Etcheverry, a music teacher and president of NSEA and Schools Over Stadiums, said in a release. “Nevada’s priorities are misguided and when we launched Schools Over Stadiums in June, our goal was to ensure that public funds go to the services Nevadans depend on like our public schools, not to a California billionaire for a stadium.”

The Athletics cleared one of the biggest hurdles in securing up to $380 million in public financing for the team’s planned Las Vegas ballpark during a special session of the 82nd Legislative Session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.