Athletics

‘Every day is a highlight show!’: Watch A’s rookie Denzel Clarke make the catch of the year

Denzel Clarke climbs wall for epic home run robbery
Associated Press
June 10, 2025 - 10:35 am
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke made yet another spectacular catch for the Athletics, this time reaching high above the wall to rob the Los Angeles Angels’ Nolan Schanuel of a home run.

The Angels had one out and no one on in the bottom of the first when Schanuel launched a 1-0 splitter from Grant Holman toward left-center.

Clarke raced back and planted his right foot about halfway up the wall in a perfectly timed leap and grabbed the top for support. He extended the upper half of his body several feet beyond the wall and made a backhand grab.

Clarke has made several terrific catches since he debuted on May 23.

