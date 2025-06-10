‘Every day is a highlight show!’: Watch A’s rookie Denzel Clarke make the catch of the year

Rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke made yet another spectacular catch for the Athletics, this time reaching high above the wall to rob the Los Angeles Angels’ Nolan Schanuel of a home run.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke made yet another spectacular catch for the Athletics, this time reaching high above the wall to rob the Los Angeles Angels’ Nolan Schanuel of a home run.

The Angels had one out and no one on in the bottom of the first when Schanuel launched a 1-0 splitter from Grant Holman toward left-center.

Clarke raced back and planted his right foot about halfway up the wall in a perfectly timed leap and grabbed the top for support. He extended the upper half of his body several feet beyond the wall and made a backhand grab.

Clarke has made several terrific catches since he debuted on May 23.