Exact A’s ballpark location in air; Bally’s open to partnering on new resort

No rush to build new resort attached to A’s ballpark, Bally’s says

Demolition continues at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the master plan for the future of the Tropicana land is being put together, the location of where the Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark will sit is still being determined.

Meanwhile, Bally’s Corp. Chairman Soo Kim said he is open to a partnership in developing a new resort on the site.

Renderings depict the $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat stadium in the southeast corner of the 36-acre site. That location is still on the board, but it’s not the only area being considered, according to Kim.

“We are considering both a central placement as well as one in the corner,” Kim said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The area where the ballpark will eventually be located will be determined by where Bally’s planned future resort best fits around the stadium.

The ballpark will encompass 9 acres of the site, with a 3-acre public plaza leading up to the stadium from the Strip. Bally’s wants to build a new resort on the remaining acreage.

To get the resort constructed in a timely manner, Kim said he would be open to bringing another resort operator on board.

“It’s a big project, and alone we may only be able to move it forward ever so quickly,” Kim said. “A partner that could help us accelerate, I would be open to.”

Bally’s, landlord Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and the Athletics are working together to develop the master plan for the site. he said. “Once we have that plan we can move forward with entitlements and permits.”

When a new resort could be built has not yet been determined.

“We have asked our architects and planners to come up with a phased approach that will allow us to build the resort over time, either simultaneously with the ballpark or sometime thereafter,” Kim said.

Bally’s is obligated to build out the plaza and parking tied to the site. That could include a parking garage, should one be deemed necessary to accommodate both the stadium and hotel projects, according to a letter submitted to Clark County by a Bally’s attorney.

Bally’s shut down the Tropicana last month to ready the Rat Pack-era property for demolition. Plans call for the Tropicana to be brought down in September or October, according to Kim.

Bally’s and GGG Demolition hope to implode the Tropicana, but that is subject to a separate demolition permit and a blast permit being issued by the county, separate from a standard demolition permit issued last month.

Bally’s has until April 1, 2025 to complete the demolition. The three-year construction timeline would have the A’s beginning play in Las Vegas in 2028.

Agreement on meeting agenda

Before the A’s can begin construction, the team must have a series of agreements approved by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority. Earlier this year, the team already saw the approval of its community benefits agreement, which guarantees the A’s will carry out various initiatives to benefit Southern Nevada.

The A’s will present a draft of the nonrelocation agreement at a May 16 stadium authority meeting, according to authority chairman Steve Hill. That agreement will guarantee the A’s don’t attempt to relocate from Las Vegas for at least 30 years, which will also be the length of the lease agreement.

The A’s would still need to present drafts of development and lease agreements. The development agreement would lay out the A’s ballpark construction plans and how the team plans to finance the over $1 billion stadium project. Last year, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a law approving a $380 million public funding package to help build the stadium.

All three agreements will then need to be approved by the stadium authority board.

