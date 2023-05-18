Funding gap of $75M holding up A’s stadium deal

State officials are only ready to offer the organization $320 million of their planned $395 million request, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Review-Journal.

The Oakland Athletics are negotiating with Clark County to bridge a $75 million dollar gap in public financing for the proposed $1.5 billion MLB Las Vegas ballpark.

As the A’s finalize the draft language for the bill that would be used to officially request the funds from the Legislature, state and county officials are only ready to offer the organization $320 million of their planned $395 million request, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Review-Journal.

The outstanding funds would come from the county, so the two sides have been working toward hashing out their differences to get to the A’s desired amount for the 30,000-seat stadium, the source said.

Tax revenue for the project would be generated by a special district encompassing the stadium. Various taxes generated within the district would repay bonds issued to fund construction. The bonds would be paid back over 30 years.

Transferable tax credits also would be used to fund some of the public contribution.

The team is looking to construct a 30,000-seat stadium on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site, located on the south Strip.

Speculation was that the A’s on Thursday would submit the draft language that would lead to their bill being filed by a state lawmaker or committee. The ongoing negotiation is the reason that the finalization has yet to occur as of Thursday afternoon.

After the bill is introduced on the floor, it would be referred to a legislative committee to be heard.

