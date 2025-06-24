Here’s a look at the A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline

With the groundbreaking ceremony for the Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark over and done, there are many more construction milestones ahead as the $1.75 billion facility is built.

A sign marks the spot for the future home plate during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Athletics' $1.75 billion Strip ballpark at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas Monday, June 23, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the groundbreaking ceremony for the Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark complete, there are many more construction milestones ahead as the $1.75 billion facility is built.

Crews have been carrying out early ground work since late April, in preparation for foundation work to begin. A’s President Marc Badain said that work would begin Monday night.

That foundation work along with utility work underneath the stadium’s foundation will continue throughout the year, including the first concrete on the project being poured.

Cranes are scheduled to arrive on site sometime in July, allowing for vertical construction to begin in the coming months.

“We’re on time,” Badain said. “I think you’re going to start seeing things go vertical very quickly here. You’re going to start to see a lot of development in the next couple of months.”

Here’s a year-by-year breakdown of projected milestones as the 33,000-fan capacity ballpark is constructed over the next 32 months, according to the MLB team.

2025

— Concrete work to begin.

— Tower cranes put into place.

— First buttress (structure built to support a wall of the building) added.

— First concrete column set.

2026

— Steel work begins.

— First slab on grade, or concrete foundation placed onto the ground, to be poured.

— Buttress work to be completed.

— Precast work (pre-bulit concrete sections that mainly support seating areas) to begin.

2027

— Suite finishings to begin.

— Structural steel to be topped out.

— Mega panel (prefabricated exterior wall) to be topped out.

— First seat set to be installed.

— Player locker rooms to be completed.

— Play field to begin being installed.

— Completion of suites.

— Enclosing of the stadium set to occur.

— Completion of playing field installation.

2028

— Certificate of occupancy awarded by Clark County once stadium is substantially completed.

— Opening Day, marking the A’s and MLB’s official arrival in Las Vegas.

Perhaps no one is looking forward to the culmination of three years worth of work leading to the dawn of a new era on the Strip more than A’s owner John Fisher.

“Three years from now we are going to see the fruits of all that labor when in 2028 we have Opening Day out here on the Las Vegas Strip,” Fisher said Monday during the stadium’s groundbreaking ceremony.

