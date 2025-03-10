How much did the LVCVA pay for the A’s ‘Las Vegas’ jersey patch deal?

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority jersey patch deal with the Athletics is a multimillion-dollar agreement.

As A’s play in Las Vegas, fans are excited after a week of big announcements

The A’s have inked a multi-year jersey patch sponsorship deal with the LVCVA. The tourism agency’s “Las Vegas” logo will be featured on players' uniforms for the three years the team will play in Sacramento. (Athletics)

The three-year deal to feature a “Las Vegas” patch on the sleeves of A’s players’ jerseys during games is valued at $8.5 million, according to the authority.

The contract is broken down in varying amounts per season, with this year costing $2.5 million, bumping up to $2.75 million in 2026 and $3 million for the 2027 season.

The tourism authority, which is funded by hotel room taxes in Clark County, has various marketing deals, including a 20-year, $80 million naming rights deal inked in 2017 for Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

The agreement, which was announced last week, will see the Las Vegas patch donned on the A’s jerseys for all regular season games and any potential postseason games, as the team plays in Sacramento for the next three MLB seasons.

The A’s plan to relocate to Las Vegas and their $1.75 billion, 33,000-fan capacity ballpark in 2028.

The deal includes the LVCVA being named as the A’s official Travel Destination Partner, a marketing initiative aimed at highlighting Las Vegas during MLB games.

“Las Vegas will be in the spotlight during every A’s game over the next three years,” Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, said last week.

