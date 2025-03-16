In change from recent times, A’s spending money on players

For whatever reason — the desire to compete, or to earn revenue-sharing dollars — the A’s this offseason actually spent on the baseball side of things.

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) walks back to the dugout during Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay talks in the dugout during a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics players, from left, Lawrence Butler, Shea Langeliers, Mason Miller and Brent Rooker show uniforms with a “Las Vegas” logo during a press conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, March 7, 2025, announcing a marketing partnership between the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the A’s. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Whatever the reason — a sudden desire to compete on the field and reward those who will make it happen or to simply assure themselves a full allotment of revenue sharing potentially coming their way — the A’s this offseason have adopted a new philosophy.

They’re spending money unlike in recent times.

In a really long time, that is.

If you listen to players and manager Mark Kotsay, it’s more a sign of management wanting to contend, to finally opening the checkbook to field a competitive product.

To erase memories of the past three years, of 69 and 50 and 60 wins. To position the franchise in the brightest of lights when the team relocates to Las Vegas in 2028 after spending the next three years playing in Sacramento. To excite those in Southern Nevada that the team coming is committed to winning.

That the days of shipping off talented players before they reach free agency is a thing of the past.

Different reasons

“I think ownership has transitioned its approach to this team and how it has done things,” Kotsay said. “It’s an exciting time to invest in this young group of talented players. To go out and acquire some top-level free agents and bring them in shows the direction and the motivation to put a team on the field that can go out and compete on a daily basis.”

The skeptics might look at things differently.

Simply, that the A’s need to reach a payroll of $105 million to enjoy the projected $70 million in revenue sharing they would receive, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

If they don’t reach such a level, the A’s could face a grievance from the players’ association.

Simply, the distribution of revenue sharing is based upon those clubs that can’t compete with the profits from larger-market teams. You know, teams like the Dodgers and Yankees and Mets and so on.

So the A’s are spending.

Either way, it’s a complete change for an organization and owner in John Fisher, whose team has ranked among the lowest of payrolls for some time.

Let us count the dollar signs: The A’s extended designated hitter Brent Rooker for five years and $60 million. They signed free-agent pitcher Luis Severino for three years and $67 million. They most recently agreed with outfielder Lawrence Butler on a seven-year, $65.5 million contract.

They also acquired pitcher Jeffrey Springs from the Rays. He is owed $21 million over the next two seasons, along with a $15 million team option in 2027.

Pushing the payroll upwards. All of a sudden, it’s cool for the A’s to invest in their on-field product.

“I’m happy they saw a future with me,” Butler said. “I’ve wanted to play here since they drafted me in 2018. I’m excited to be here for the long term. I just want to win games.

“The signing of the players before me let everyone in the organization know we want to continue to build our core and win. To add to it and get back to being a winning organization.”

The club has an option on Butler for 2032, meaning he will be well-entrenched into the local scene here for several years. Should even be considered one of the faces of the team.

“The A’s will be the face of Las Vegas,” Butler said.

It wasn’t only players receiving long-term commitments.

Extending the manager

Kotsay, who has navigated the struggles as manager since 2022 and whose contract was set to expire following the upcoming season, was extended on a three-year deal through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029.

His is another face that should be wearing the uniform when the team arrives in Las Vegas.

“It means a lot,” Kotsay said. “You think about managers who aren’t given the opportunity to see a rebuild through. This gives me that opportunity to start with this group and finish with this group, or at least take them to a place where they are confident and where it needs to be to go out and win a division title and hopefully a World Series together.”

Different times for the A’s, a different outlook, a different way of doing business. Whatever the motivation for Fisher and Co., theirs is a clubhouse applauding the moves and additional money being allotted.

“I think it shows a lot of belief from the front office in terms of what we have here already and to bring in the pieces to make us better,” Rooker said. “We all feel that in the next few years, we’re going to be walking into a window where we can win a lot of games and push for playoff contention. Which is all we want to do.”

What a concept.

Spending money on the product.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.