Is glass wall at A’s planned ballpark in danger of home run strikes?

Answering fans’ questions about the Oakland Athletics’ new Las Vegas ballpark renderings: Can the glass wall survive a home run blast? Where are the suites?

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Athletics)

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval before a baseball game between the Athletics and the New York Mets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Of the many questions posed by fans following the Oakland Athletics’ release of new Las Vegas ballpark renderings, climate control, the massive curtain-wall glass window in the outfield and seating options were among the most common.

The A’s and their design team from Bjarke Ingels Group opted to go with a fixed roof for the ballpark after going over multiple designs, lead designer Bjarke Ingels said. The limitation to 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site was one reason why a retractable roof was nixed, but mainly the focus was on fan comfort.

“We have a stadium that’s going to be climate-controlled. It’s hermetically sealed,” A’s President Dave Kaval told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday. “Even though we have this curtain glass wall, it’s going to be 70 to 72 degrees for all fans. It’s going to be a great environment to take in a game.”

Another question many fans had regarding the outfield curtain wall revolves around what happens when a home run is hit. The massive window is a key element to the ballpark design, offering a wide view of the Strip to the north, while allowing for natural light to enter the stadium.

But will the glass be able to take a bomb from an MLB player?

“It’s so far away that it would require a Jose Canseco-type shot to make that happen,” Kaval said. “I think it’s highly unlikely that it would reach that far. And if it did, it would accommodate it; it wouldn’t be a problem.”

“Where are the suites?” some fans have asked. Renderings are artists’ visions of what a project will look like, but they aren’t blueprints and don’t always include the finer details.

The A’s have touted in the past that they plan to offer an array of seating options, including on the luxury end, as the Raiders did with Allegiant Stadium, where there are 144 suites, an end zone nightclub and multiple club spaces.

That plan remains intact for the A’s as they look to begin construction on the ballpark in April 2025.

“We’re going to be very inclusive, so we’re going to have seating products at all levels,” Kaval said. “We’ll have the ultra premium that will fit for Las Vegas, and you’ve seen that in a lot of other venues. We’re also going to have affordable options for families that can come to a game and get in at a really reasonable ticket price.

“That’s one of the great things about baseball and why it’s so community-oriented, because actually the tickets are very affordable.”

