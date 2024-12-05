Key agreements OK’d for A’s Las Vegas ballpark project

The Athletics’ Las Vegas relocation process took a big step forward Thursday with the approval of three major ballpark agreements.

This is an undated artist’s rendering of the proposed baseball stadium for the Athletics to be built on the site of the Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Athletics)

The Athletics’ relocation to Las Vegas cleared a major hurdle Thursday with the approval of three long-anticipated agreements required before ballpark construction can begin.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority approved the development, non-relocation and lease agreements for the A’s ballpark during a Thursday afternoon meeting. The agreements detail how the planned Strip stadium will be built and how the team’s tenure in Las Vegas will be regulated.

The lease and non-relocation agreements are for an initial term of 30 years, with the ability to extend the lease multiple times, up to a potential 99 years. There are stipulations to what occurs if the A’s try to relocate before the lease is up or if the stadium becomes unplayable for a variety of reasons and what the team could do during that time.

The development agreement includes a stipulation that the A’s must spend the first $100 million on the project before public funding is made available for use. The A’s reported that they have already spent $40 million during the planning phase of the project.

The A’s are also responsible for any project cost overruns; the public funding available for the project is capped at $380 million, per SB1.

Stadium construction financing was also discussed and approved Thursday, with the A’s presenting a series of letters breaking down the funding mechanisms and providing assurances from financial institutions about the Fisher family’s ability to fund the project.

Stadium construction costs are estimated at $1.75 billion, up $250 million from the initial $1.5 billion estimate.

A’s owner John Fisher and his family will be responsible for $1.4 billion of the cost. That is set to be paid for by a $1.1 billion Fisher family equity contribution and $300 million via a construction loan from U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs.

The remaining $350 million will come from public funding made available by the signing of Senate Bill 1 into law in 2023.

Workforce requirements in SB1 stipulate that the A’s must ensure that 51 percent of workers in the stadium construction project be women, minority, veterans or disabled and that 15 percent of the stadium’s work be contracted to local businesses.

