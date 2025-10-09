Love on the lineup card? A’s ballpark may feature wedding chapel

The A’s are considering a wedding chapel inside their new Las Vegas Strip ballpark, offering couples a unique way to tie the knot on game day.

A’s take new step with deal approval for $2B Strip ballpark

An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)

An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)

Couples looking to get married in Las Vegas might be able to tie the knot in the future Athletics’ Strip ballpark.

An in-stadium wedding chapel is one of a number of entertainment concepts the team is floating in a fan survey sent out Tuesday to members of the organization’s Las Vegas priority list.

The wedding chapel idea is offered up in a section titled Vegas & Entertainment in the online survey along with questions gauging interest in adjacent attractions, game day entertainment, Vegas themed/signature ballpark features and special perks for locals.

The survey asks fans to pick their favorite ideas and then rank them from most to least favorite. Other concepts include options for transportation, stadium spaces, food and beverage options and entry/exit points.

If an in-stadium chapel is included in the A’s ballpark, it would almost certainly be the nation’s first large arena or stadium featuring a dedicated space for weddings.

Some stadiums, including Allegiant Stadium, offer wedding packages, but those are hosted in various areas in the facility — including on the field — but not in a dedicated chapel.

With crews continuing construction in the early stages of the $2 billion stadium, the interior features are still being finalized, with input from the fan survey, being one of many factors that will determine the final features and amenities in the 33,000-capacity ballpark.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.