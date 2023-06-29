90°F
Athletics

MLB commissioner dismisses San Jose’s late effort to land A’s

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2023 - 9:10 am
 
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to members of the media following an owne ...
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to members of the media following an owners' meeting, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at MLB headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has dismissed a request by San Jose to remove the San Francisco Giants’ South Bay territorial rights to clear a path for either the relocation of the Athletics or a possible expansion team in the city.

“I am pleased to hear of San Jose’s continuing interest in Major League Baseball. As you know, however, we are currently involved in a complicated relocation process with the Oakland A’s,” Manfred wrote. “At least until that process is complete, we are not in a position to take any other action with respect to the territories in Northern California or to consider the possibility of expansion.”

Mayor Matt Mahan and four former San Jose mayors sent Manfred a two-page letter on June 15 outlining why they feel San Jose should be a leading option for an expansion team and has been unfairly stifled, Manfred’s June 26 response was all of one paragraph.

“Thank you for interest in the national pastime,” Manfred closed the letter.

The Mercury News was the first to report on the response letter Tuesday.

Mahan noted in a statement the city will continue its efforts to bring professional baseball to San Jose.

