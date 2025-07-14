MLB great Reggie Jackson on relationship with Raiders owner, A’s relocation

Athletics Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson took in a Saturday Las Vegas sports doubleheader, where he twice linked up with an old friend in Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and Athletics Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson have a conversation on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jackson kicked off the day courtside with Davis at Michelob Ultra Arena on the Strip, watching the Aces squeak out a 104-102 win over the Golden State Valkyries.

“Mr. October” then made his way to Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel for the Golden Knights and Team Bowers for the Raiders. Team Bowers defeated Team Eichel in five innings with an eye-popping score of 29-26.

‘Special guy for me’

At the ballpark, Jackson donned a white Athletics jersey bearing his name, number, his signature and a note: “To Mark ‘D,’” with plans to gift it to Davis.

“I’ve known Mark Davis since he was a teenager; we have the same birthday,” Jackson said. “I’m older than him — I want to make sure to get that in — but I’ve known Mark for a long time. I knew his dad, a lot of respect there. The Silver and Black was a part of my early career (in Oakland), so Mark Davis is a special guy for me.”

When alerted to Jackson’s jersey gifting plan, Davis jokingly said, “He’s always giving me his dirty laundry.” Kidding aside, Davis said, he’ll find a good spot for the personalized gift from his friend, who just happens to be one of the greatest MLB players of all time.

“It certainly will (be on display in his house),” Davis said.

Jackson had Las Vegas ties long before Davis and the Raiders arrived in Southern Nevada in 2020.

“Reggie was in Vegas before I was,” Davis said. “Reggie had real estate here and everything else. Reggie has been part of my family ever since I was a teenager. We’ve known each other a long, long time.”

With his history here, Jackson said he’s in Southern Nevada often and that he enjoys the area.

“I play a lot of golf in Southern Highlands,” Jackson said. “I own a couple of homes there.”

A’s relocation

Jackson is no stranger to being with the A’s when they moved to a new city. He played his rookie season in 1967 with the A’s in Kansas City and followed the team when moved to Oakland the following season. Jackson played for the A’s between 1967 and 1975 and then returned to end his career there in 1987.

Jackson said he had nothing to complain about over the move.

“It didn’t make any difference; I was in the big leagues,” Jackson said. “I was making $7,000 a year, and I was rich. I had a brand-new Pontiac, a nice, brand-new apartment, and I was living the life.”

During his 21-season MLB career, Jackson was part of five World Series championship teams, including three in Oakland with the Athletics (1972-74). He was named World Series MVP in 1973 and 1977 and was given his nickname “Mr. October” in 1977, for his ability to raise his game during the postseason. He was a 14-time American League All-Star, won the American League MVP in 1973 and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Hoping for success

This relocation situation is a little different, with the A’s playing in Sacramento for three seasons before their planned 2028 Las Vegas arrival. With his history with the A’s and Oakland, Jackson said he still has a sore spot in his heart about the team leaving the Bay Area. But he hopes the move ultimately leads them to success.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but hopefully they get settled,” Jackson said. “The faster that they get settled, the better the team will be. The more acclimated, the (closer) they’ll come to be having normalcy to help drive the revenues to be able to put a good team on the field.”

