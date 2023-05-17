Most Clark County voters support A’s ballpark plan, survey finds

A recent survey commissioned by the A’s reveals that two-thirds of Clark County voters support the team’s plan to build a ballpark in Las Vegas.

The Tropicana Las Vegas site, seen on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The A's are looking to construct a new ballpark at the site. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A recent survey of 700 Clark County voters revealed that two-thirds support the Oakland Athletics’ plan to build a ballpark in Las Vegas.

The survey was conducted by the Mellman Group between April 29 and May 5 for the A’s before it was announced that the A’s shifted sites from the Wild Wild West to the Tropicana.

Those in favor of the project had no issue with a public-private partnership being involved with the construction of the ballpark.

At the time of the survey, the A’s were seeking up to $500 million to build a $1.5 billion ballpark at the Wild Wild West site, located just west of the Strip. Since then, the A’s plans for their stadium shifted to the Tropicana, with the public ask set to be up to $395 million, or $105 million less than at the previously announced site.

“We’re very pleased by these poll numbers and the overall support,” A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement. “We look forward to delivering a world-class ballpark and all the benefits Major League Baseball brings, including jobs, economic and community impacts, and civic pride.”

The poll found that 74 percent support the overall plan for the ballpark and revealed support was greater than 60 percent across all seven county districts.

“This poll shows that there is broad support for building a ballpark for the Athletics across party lines, age group, race and other demographics,” Mark Mellman, president of The Mellman Group, said in a statement. “Even more notably, there is only limited opposition.”

The results show that Clark County residents are eager to see the MLB team land in Southern Nevada, according to Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.

“Southern Nevadans are excited about the prospect of bringing the A’s to Las Vegas. Major League Baseball on the Las Vegas Strip would be a significant step in our city’s evolution into a vibrant international center of professional sports,” Sewald said in a statement.

The planned 30,000-capacity, partially retractable roof ballpark, planned to be built on 9 acres of land at the Tropicana site, would host A’s home games, concerts and other special events.

“It’s great to see the support for the Athletics coming to Las Vegas. Professional sports unite our community,” Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “They boost tourism and our economy, and most importantly, they create jobs. The Latin Chamber proudly supports the Athletics and the construction and long-term jobs a world-class Major League Baseball ballpark will create. Let’s get this ballpark under construction as soon as possible so Las Vegas can also claim the A’s as another hometown team.”

