New Salt Lake City ballpark has A’s attention as temporary home

A new ballpark being built in Salt Lake City has the Oakland Athletics’ attention as they search for a temporary ballpark before their move to Las Vegas.

Oakland A's merchandise on sale for fans before the first inning of the Aviators against Dodgers during their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A new ballpark being built in a Salt Lake City suburb has the Oakland Athletics’ interest as they search for a temporary home field before their 2028 Las Vegas relocation.

The Larry H. Miller Company, which owns the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple-A affiliate the Salt Lake Bees, is constructing a new ballpark in South Jordan, Utah. The plans include a sports and entertainment district.

Crews broke ground on a new 7,500-capacity stadium in October. It’s expected to be ready for the 2025 baseball season. The tentatively named Bees Ballpark will offer various ticket options like open-lawn seating and expanded premium, club and field-level seating. The Bees’ current home, Smith’s Ballpark, opened in 1994.

A’s officials and the Larry H. Miller Co. have been in regular contact. The two sides met in person this week, according to Larry H. Miller Co. CEO Steve Starks.

“We hosted team officials on Thursday, and demonstrated we can accommodate their ballpark needs,” Starks said in a statement. “Our organization and the state are excited and able to welcome the Athletics until their new stadium in Las Vegas is completed.”

Having two ballparks within the same area would allow the A’s and Bees to play at separate facilities until the A’s planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat Las Vegas stadium is complete.

“This new ballpark will support the A’s needs and has been the focus of their interest,” Starks said. “Our unique, two-stadium solution would ensure that baseball stays in the Salt Lake market as the Salt Lake Bees return to Smith’s Ballpark for additional seasons.”

The A’s on Thursday also toured Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, home of the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate the Sacramento River Cats.

Also on the A’s short list for potential temporary home fields are their current home the Oakland Coliseum, the Las Vegas Aviators’ Las Vegas Ballpark, the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Field and the Reno Aces’ Greater Nevada Field.

The A’s remaining in Oakland past this upcoming MLB season seems unlikely. Mayor Sheng Thao last year noted a list of demands in order for the city to agree to a lease extension. Among those were MLB promising the city a future expansion team and that the A’s name remains in Oakland.

The A’s will need to make a decision soon on where they plan to play after their lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 MLB season. Both MLB and the MLB Players Association will need to approve of the A’s temporary home plan, which could include splitting games between multiple markets.

MLB releases the schedule for each baseball season around July, meaning the A’s are on the clock to figure out where they will play between the end of this season and their 2028 Las Vegas debut.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.