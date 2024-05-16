Next step for A’s: An agreement not to leave Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics are expected to present officials with their nonrelocation agreement, which would commit the MLB team to play in Las Vegas for at least 30 years.

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval, right, talks with LVCVA CEO Steve Hill before the Aug. 24, 2023, Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting

The Oakland Athletics are expected to present their plan to play in Las Vegas for at least 30 years to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority this afternoon.

The so-called “nonrelocation agreement” will be the second of four major agreements that must be approved by the authority, as required by the public financing mechanism for the team’s new stadium, Senate Bill 1.

The stadium authority has already approved the A’s community benefits plan. Development and lease agreements remain to be presented.

The development agreement is attracting the most attention. It will detail how the A’s plan to pay for their $1 billion-plus share of the planned $1.5 billion ballpark. The A’s are in talks with investment firm Galatioto Sports Partners to possibly use them to help secure $500 million from investors toward the construction costs. The development agreement will also lay out the stadium’s construction plan.

The lease agreement will detail the A’s ballpark lease; its ownership will transfer to the stadium authority once construction is completed. The lease is expected to be for 30 years, the same as the nonrelocation agreement, and be for $0.

Each of the four agreements is similar to those presented by the Raiders and approved by the stadium authority during the process leading to the development of Allegiant Stadium.

