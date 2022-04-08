Oakland mayor doubles down with more shade toward Las Vegas

Following Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s comments about Las Vegas being a “gross desert,” the mayor said in a later interview that the city has “tacky architecture.”

Mayor Libby Schaaf, right, at a press conference as Oakland‘s essential workers break their own record and deliver 40 miles of street paving in a single year on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Oakland. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Libby Schaaf is not apologizing.

The Oakland mayor called Las Vegas the “gross desert” this week during an interview talking about the Oakland A’s possibly following the Raiders and relocating to Las Vegas.

After being criticized for her comments by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Schaaf said in a TV interview on Thursday that she doesn’t apologize for preferring “the spectacular vista of our bay, our Bay Bridge, the San Francisco skyline, the sunset over the Pacific ocean to the desert and some pretty tacky architecture.”

A’s officials have made multiple trips to Las Vegas to scout locations and meet with officials.

They are considering five sites. A’s President Dave Kaval said last week their preferred location for a possible $1 billion stadium could be announced next month.

