Oakland mayor tosses dig at Las Vegas over relocating teams

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has already watched the Raiders leave for Las Vegas, and she’s clearly not happy the same could happen with the Athletics.

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval, center, speaks beside Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, right, and Ces Butner, President of the Board of Port Commissioners, during a baseball news conference in Oakland, Calif., in this Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf already has lost the Raiders to Las Vegas and could be watching the Athletics head to Southern Nevada as well.

It’s not the type of record a mayor wants, and Schaaf didn’t waste the opportunity to take a shot at Las Vegas on Wednesday during an interview with a Bay Area TV station.

“You’ve got to be much more environmentally focused when you are developing on the precious California coastline than in the gross desert of Las Vegas,” Schaaf said to KGO-TV.

The A’s are trying to get a waterfront ballpark built in Oakland and are exploring several areas in Las Vegas for a potential stadium.

