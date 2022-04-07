72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Athletics

Oakland mayor tosses dig at Las Vegas over relocating teams

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 10:31 am
 
Updated April 7, 2022 - 11:02 am
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval, center, speaks beside Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, right ...
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval, center, speaks beside Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, right, and Ces Butner, President of the Board of Port Commissioners, during a baseball news conference in Oakland, Calif., in this Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, FIle)

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf already has lost the Raiders to Las Vegas and could be watching the Athletics head to Southern Nevada as well.

It’s not the type of record a mayor wants, and Schaaf didn’t waste the opportunity to take a shot at Las Vegas on Wednesday during an interview with a Bay Area TV station.

“You’ve got to be much more environmentally focused when you are developing on the precious California coastline than in the gross desert of Las Vegas,” Schaaf said to KGO-TV.

The A’s are trying to get a waterfront ballpark built in Oakland and are exploring several areas in Las Vegas for a potential stadium.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
2
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
3
Raiders wide receivers have gone from concern to strength
Raiders wide receivers have gone from concern to strength
4
A win for Tiger Woods could be an ‘all-time’ loss for the sportsbooks
A win for Tiger Woods could be an ‘all-time’ loss for the sportsbooks
5
Brewing high-stakes court battle clouds Formula One race excitement
Brewing high-stakes court battle clouds Formula One race excitement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST